John Malone Reportedly Interested In MGM Now, Too

As Ryan Kavanaugh continues to possibly circle MGM, Liberty Media CEO John Malone is also reportedly eyeing the struggling studio.

Less is known about Malone’s interest in and strategy for the studio, but it seems like he would merely want to oust CEO Harry Sloan, keep motion picture division head Mary Parent, and allow MGM to continue with its plan to make and release its own films. Since Liberty Media owns Starz, The Wrap speculates that MGM might want a deal with the pay cabler since it ended its agreement with Showtime.

But there are two problems with this line of thinking: First, MGM’s still supposed to be part of that Epix movie channel with Viacom and Lionsgate, to which all three studios are still committed despite their lack of a cable carrier, so unless MGM’s suddenly no longer interested in being a part of Epix, the studio doesn’t need Starz. Second, creating movies for Starz is a big reason why Liberty launched its own studio, Overture Films. We doubt the folks at Overture would be too happy if their parent company bought another, competing movie studio, and it doesn’t seem like Liberty would do that.

Still, Malone’s interest is possible. But doesn’t he have stakes in enough media companies?

