Look At All Of The Beautiful Places Owned By America's Richest Land Baron

Media mogul John Malone owns land equivalent to twice the state of Delaware or 151 times the island of Manhattan.Malone’s 2.2 million acre empire is the largest private landholding in the country, according to The 2012 Land Report. His lands range from forests, dessert, islands, to ports.
And while many of the largest landholders in the country have held their land for decades, Malone acquired most of his land recently. Malone purchased the 290,000-acre New Mexico Bell Ranch in 2010 and over 1-million acres of Maine and New Hampshire wilderness in 2011.
Malone owns around 500,000 acres in Colorado, including the Greenland Ranch, shown here, off I-25 between Denver and Colorado City.
In 1995, Malone purchased the 220-acre Mosquito Island, off the village of Port Clyde on Penobscot Bay in New Hampshire.
Around 2002, Malone purchased an area known as the Frontier Forest, which spans 53,000 acres in Maine.
