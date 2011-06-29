John Malkovich is starting a clothing line.



That’s really all the information you need, right?

The details don’t matter so much as the fact that John Malkovich is starting a clothing line.

But in any case: it’s called Technobohemian.

It’s inspired by “old Europe.”

Cravats are involved.

Can you please just look at this picture of Malkovich in the duds?

The retail rollout is small for now. You can buy the line, for now, at Blue Tree in New York, the Webster Miami, Church in West Hollywood, and Lawrence Covell in Denver.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.