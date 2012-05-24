Apple's Bizarre New iPhone Ad Features John Malkovich Talking To Siri

Apple released two new ads for the iPhone 4S last night, this time featuring John Malkovich.



We don’t like it.

It doesn’t even show anything practical that you can do with Siri. Instead, it’s just an inane conversation with the virtual assistant, like the one our Jay Yarow had with it that one time.

But you have to admit, even after more than 12 years since Being John Malkovich premiered, the man is really good at parodying himself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.