John Mahoney Thrilled He Ditched Blackberry for iPhone

John Mahoney, CTO of Instant Information, is writing a “switcher’s diary” about the switch from Blackberry to iPhone. One week in, he’s still happy, and tells us precisely why.



In short, John’s fine with all the stuff most people complain about: battery life (fine), network (fine), email (Gmail sucks, but Yahoo and .MAC fine–except for the fact that when you delete emails on the device, they don’t delete on the server), typing (fine–except the main keyboard doesn’t have a “period” key, an inexplicable omission that would drive this user absolutely batty), calendaring (fine), web access (awesome).

