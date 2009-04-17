John Madden's Endorsement Machine

John Madden was more than a football announcer; he was an endorsement machine.



CNBC’s Darren Rovell runs down his deals and how his earnings power stacks up against his rivals in the booth.

He’s a spokesman for Electronic Arts, which makes the Madden football video game; Outback Steakhouse; Ace Hardware for its chain of retail stores; Tinactin and its anti-fungal cream; Verizon Wireless and Sirius Satellite radio.

