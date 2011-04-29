HOUSE OF THE DAY: John Madden is Selling His $4.9 Million Apartment In The Dakota

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sports legend, John Madden, just listed his apartment in the legendary Dakota for $4.9 million. The Dakota, which has faced controversy recently, has been home to names like John Lennon, Judy Garland, Connie Chung, and Yoko Ono.Madden bought the apartment from comedian Gilda Radner in 1985 for about $625,000. Radner bought the apartment in 1979 for only $150,000, when the NYC real estate market was in a deep slump.



Madden is selling, because he and his family don’t get to NYC as much as they used to. They spend most of their time on the west coast, where Madden appears on a daily radio show in San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.