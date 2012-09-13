JOHN MADDEN: Robert Griffin III Is 'A Tim Tebow That Can Pass'

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

John Madden is all in on Robert Griffin III.Here’s what he said on SiriusXM radio the yesterday (via NFL.com):



“You know, the thing that he did that was so amazing was he reminded me — and I don’t mean to throw names around — but he reminded me of a Tim Tebow that can pass.”

Tebow burn aside, that’s a pretty accurate description of what RG3 did on Sunday.

The Redskins ran a transitional scheme that incorporated a lot of plays he ran at Baylor — things like zone reads, etc.

Madden went on:

“And at some point, I have to admit that I said this, it just came out, I said ‘RG3’s the best player in the NFL today.’ That’s what I really thought. Those words did come out. Now, I don’t know that I’m gonna live with that or back that up the rest of the season.”

RG3 is also on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week. So the hype is about as full-throated and hyperbolic as it can get.

