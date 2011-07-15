John Madden Hated Brian Wilson's ESPY 'Onesie' Tuxedo

San Francisco Giants pitcher Brian Wilson made, um, an interesting fashion choice for last night’s ESPYs.
The closer wore a tuxedo “onesie.”
John Madden did not approve.
“He’s trying too hard. It’s a severe case of ‘look at me,” the former football coach and commentator said.
Who knows why Madden was even asked, but fashion advice from a man who once looked like this?
Ouch.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.