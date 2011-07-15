John Madden Hated Brian Wilson's ESPY 'Onesie' Tuxedo

Noah Davis
brian wilson

San Francisco Giants pitcher Brian Wilson made, um, an interesting fashion choice for last night’s ESPYs.

The closer wore a tuxedo “onesie.”

John Madden did not approve.

“He’s trying too hard. It’s a severe case of ‘look at me,” the former football coach and commentator said.

Who knows why Madden was even asked, but fashion advice from a man who once looked like this?

Ouch.

