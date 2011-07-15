John Madden Hated Brian Wilson's ESPY 'Onesie' Tuxedo

San Francisco Giants pitcher Brian Wilson made, um, an interesting fashion choice for last night’s ESPYs.



The closer wore a tuxedo “onesie.”

John Madden did not approve.

“He’s trying too hard. It’s a severe case of ‘look at me,” the former football coach and commentator said.

Who knows why Madden was even asked, but fashion advice from a man who once looked like this?

Ouch.

