John Mack's Son Is Selling This Sick 9-Bedroom Penthouse Condo For $22.5 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

Dauntless real estate blog The Real Estalker reports that former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack put his 9-bedroom Upper East Side penthouse condo on the market for $22.5 million.But that’s wrong. The house belongs to John Mack’s son, a photographer and author.



We can see where the confusion comes from. In 2009, John Mack Senior bought one of Bunny Mellon’s (seemingly endless) real estate holdings, a “carriage house” on East 70th Street for $13.5 million. Mack has mentioned having an apartment in the city before too (along with holdings in Westchester and North Carolina), so it wouldn’t be surprising if he sold his old holdings and moved into new, remodeled digs.

Even though that’s not the case, John Mack Jr.’s pad is definitely fit for a CEO. There’s an awesome view from the top, 11 foot ceilings, the only fireplace in the building, and great big windows.

