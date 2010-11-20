John Mack Maintains A Healthy Glow Months Past Summer

When a FOX Business Sports reporter, Pete Najarian, met Morgan Stanley Chairman John Mack recently, he snapped a picture with him.



Check it out –>

Mack must be doing something right.

Ignore the look of “I’m the most important person in this photograph,” on Mack’s face and please focus your attention on his healthy glow.

Is it good genes? A tanning bed? A sunny vacation?

Who cares! He looks great.

UPDATE: A former Morgan employee tells us: “I couldn’t stop laughing [reading this] because John Mack has had that “healthy glow” for so many years. It does make you wonder what he does!”

Important side note: Being bronze is a different story over at Goldman Sachs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.