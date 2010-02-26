John Mack Blames Hedge Funds For Excessive Banker Pay

At a Queens University forum recently, the former CEO of Morgan Stanley, John Mack, gave an example of why banks have to pay for talent.



An all star 28-year-old trader earned Morgan Stanley between $300 million – $400 million.

He left the firm for a hedge fund that offered him $25 million – more than twice Morgan Stanley’s offer, according to a Finalternatives report.

He said banks fear a brain drain to better-paying hedge funds.

“I still don’t think the industry gets it,” he said. “The issue is not structure, it is amount.”

