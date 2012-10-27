'Bond' Franchise Announces Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Will Pen Next 2 Films

Photo: Sony / MGM screencap

Screenwriter John Logan has been tapped to pen the next two films in the James Bond franchise.According to Deadline, the “Skyfall” writer pitched a two-movie story arc to writer Barbara Broccoli and producer Michael Wilson during filming of the latest movie.



If that’s right, it would be the first Bond storyline to be broken down over the course of two films.

Logan was nominated for his screenplays of “Gladiator,” “Hugo,” and “The Aviator.”

Skyfall opens November 9 in the U.S.

