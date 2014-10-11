STATS: Men In London Favour Pink Underwear More Than Anyone Else

John Lewis, the retailer regularly voted the UK’s best by customers, has released its annual report into the shopping habits of its customers, and it’s stuffed with interesting insights into who buys what.

When it comes to underwear, Scots and Welsh men have very different tastes from Londoners, it turns out.

People from the Midlands like small, tight briefs the most — the opposite of men in Cornwall who seek “breathable comfort” from their boxers.

Men in the Northwest over-index in favour of trendy branded underwear: Armani is the No.1 brand up there.

But the weirdest result came from London: Men in the capital are more likely to buy pink underwear or socks, and longjohns. Londoners over-index by 14% on the longjohn scale, John Lewis says.

It’s not clear what’s driving longjohn sales in London. The southern region is one of Britain’s warmest. It could be that London has more hipsters than other metro areas, and longjohns have a certain retro vibe. Or it might be that men there are buying them as leggings to use as athletic workout gear.

Here’s a summary:

