50 Years After The 'March On Washington,' Its Only Living Speaker Gave The Most Passionate And Fiery Speech Of The Day

Rep. John Lewis was 23 years old on Aug. 28, 1963, when he was the youngest speaker to deliver remarks at the original “March on Washington.”

50 years later, he is the only living speaker from that day. And he gave an impassioned, fiery speech today at the “Let Freedom Ring” event in Washington.

To those who doubt the progress of the last 50 years, Lewis had a message.

“Come and walk in my shoes. Come walk in the shoes of those attacked by police dogs, fire hoses and night sticks, arrested and thrown in jail,” he said.

His whole speech, embedded below via PBS NewsHour, is worth watching today:

