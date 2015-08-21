British department store John Lewis has produced another stunning ad

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Even if you’re not based in the UK, you’ve probably heard of John Lewis thanks to its brilliant, emotional ad campaigns.

Each year, the launch of the department store’s Christmas TV ad is almost like a national event. This year told the story of a boy and his penguin friend, last year was the animated tale of a bear and a hare.

John Lewis doesn’t just save its ad magic for the holiday season. Other stand-outs include the 2010 tear-jerker “Woman,” and its “Never Knowingly Undersold” spot from 2012 which split the screen down the middle to tell the story of a romance in the 1920s and present-day.

As The Drum points out, John Lewis “does it again” with this new spot (above) to promote its home insurance arm.

The ad, created by its long-standing Adam&EveDDB, shows a little girl in a ballet outfit adorably — and slightly recklessly — dancing around her home to the soundtrack of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

The joyful 90-second spot will first air on TV on ITV1 on Saturday night.

Here’s the thinking behind it, according to John Lewis financial services head of marketing Margaret Burke: “The advert is heart-warming and features an iconic song, but most importantly it reminds viewers that John Lewis Home Insurance can offer peace of mind, allowing them to enjoy family life — knowing that they have protection in place, they can simply let life happen.”

Despite the fact that it hasn’t aired on TV yet, people are already saying they’re in love with John Lewis and Adam&EveDDB’s latest effort:

This ad is fab, the girl is absolutely brilliant. https://t.co/zIVA6a7T7y

— Emma Haslam (@ehaslam) August 21, 2015

Had me at kid on the stairs, sold after cut to outside. https://t.co/bKKtIs4omF

— Max Tatton-Brown (@MaxTB) August 21, 2015

Congrats to @aandeddb for another fantastic John Lewis ad https://t.co/9IQT6JP4aM – that’s how you do emotion.

— Faraz Aghaei (@Faraz_Aghaei) August 21, 2015

They have done it again. Love it! > John Lewis Insurance launches reckless ballerina ad http://t.co/D3gX8YoIN9 via @campaignmag

— Martyna Stepien (@martynastepien) August 21, 2015

Don’t want to work today, want to dance around like the girl in the new @johnlewisretail ad. @aandeddb @blinkprods http://t.co/a1eeZuJFcb

— Laura Swinton (@LauraSwinton) August 21, 2015

