Congressman and Civil Rights legend John Lewis went to Comic-Con dressed as a real-life hero: Himself

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images Congressman John Lewis commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington

One of the best moments of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con didn’t involve Hall H, Hollywood movies, or costumed superhumans, but an ageing Congressman who marched alongside countless others during America’s struggle for Civil Rights in the ’60s — even in the face of brutal beatings and countless arrests.

Congressman John Lewis is the last living member of the “Big Six” of the Civil Rights movement’s March on Washington — a group that included Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in its members.

54 years ago today, I was beaten along w/ several Freedom Riders as we attempted to enter the Montgomery bus station. pic.twitter.com/M9voYdkBYV

— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 20, 2015

In recent years, he’s also become a regular attendee of comic book conventions, most notably San Diego Comic-Con — which he appeared at for the second consecutive year last weekend.

The reason? His gripping, award-winning graphic novel trilogy “March,” an autobiographical account of Lewis’ life and how he became involved in the Civil Rights movement. Co-written by Lewis’ assistant, Andrew Aydin, with art by Nate Powell, two volumes have been released so far — and they bear the distinction of being the first comic book ever written by a sitting Congressman.

Lewis — who cites a comic book about Dr. Martin Luther King as a big reason he became an activist — has been heavily involved in his book’s promotion over the last two years because he doesn’t see it merely as history, but a guide meant to inspire a new generation towards inciting real social change through nonviolent resistance. Hence, Comic-Con.

He even cosplayed as himself.

@repjohnlewis went full-concept yesterday, even packing his backpack with the same contents as Bloody Sunday. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Fu0MSenhWg

— Nate Powell (@Nate_Powell_Art) July 12, 2015

Congressman Lewis went to Comic-Con wearing a jacket and backpack identical to what he wore during the “Bloody Sunday” march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama — the events at the center of the film “Selma.”

It didn’t end there, though.

According to The Washington Post’s Michael Cavna — whose account of Lewis’ Comic-Con appearance is worth reading in full — a group of local third graders were brought to the convention to see Lewis speak.

.@repjohnlewis at Comic-Con: “let’s bring about a nonviolent revolution in America again.” pic.twitter.com/ANw9JTQjUC

— TopShelfProductions (@topshelfcomix) July 11, 2015

When the time came to leave the room and cross the convention to the booth Lewis had to find a way to cross the crowded convention with his young audience.

So Lewis decided to recreate another little bit of history at Comic-Con. Hand-in-hand, from the panel room to the show floor, Lewis and the children did exactly what Lewis did when he last wore a coat and backpack like those on his back at the convention.

They marched.

I had the opportunity to recreate what I wore on March 7, 1965 and march with some amazing young people. pic.twitter.com/0zjGj4jv86

— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) July 12, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.