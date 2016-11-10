John Lewis just released its Christmas advert starring a bouncing dog named Buster

John Lewis John Lewis Christmas advert.

A bouncing dog named Buster is the star of British retailer John Lewis’ 2016 Christmas advert.

“Buster the Boxer” — set to a cover version of the song “One Day I’ll Fly Away,” recorded by British band Vaults — tells the story of a dog and his family at Christmas.

A little girl called Bridget is given a trampoline for her festive gift and all Buster wants to do is bounce on it.

The advert was created by ad agency adam&eveDDB, while the media planning and buying was overseen by Manning Gottlieb OMD. It was directed by Dougal Wilson, who has been at the helm of three other John Lewis adverts.

In a press release, John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis said: “2016 has certainly been quite a year, so we hope our advert will make people smile.”

Watch the advert in full here:

Every year the British retailer partners with a charity on the ad campaign. This year it has chosen The Wildlife Trust “as the story brings to life some of Britain’s most-loved wildlife.”

Launched online, the advert will make its television debut on Sky, before airing on ITV at around 9.15 p.m. on Thursday. The advert will launch with the hashtag #BusterTheBoxer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.