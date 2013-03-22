Yoko Ono Tweets Photo Of John Lennon's Bloody Glasses

Yoko Ono posted a haunting image and statistic on Twitter Thursday as part of a campaign aiming to end gun violence.



“The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience,” tweeted the 80-year-old widow. “After 33 years our son Sean and I still miss him. Yoko Ono Lennon.”

Lennon, who used his fame to promote world peace, was shot to death outside his New York apartment — where Ono still lives — on Dec. 8, 1980. The glasses in the below photo are the pair the singer was wearing at the time he was attacked by Mark David Chapman, who remains in prison for his crime.

