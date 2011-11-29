Check Out John Lennon's To-Do List, Which May Fetch $3,000 At Auction

Here’s a look at John Lennon‘s handwritten to-do list, which is being put for auction next month.



Part of a “Gotta Have Rock & Roll” auction, the item is listed at a minimum bid of $3,000 (estimated value: $4,000-5,000).

What sort of tasks made it onto his yellow legal pad sheet? Waiting for the cable guy, getting back a borrowed book from a friend, making marmalade, and moving his son Sean’s mattress.

In other words, probably not that different from your own.

Photo: NYMag.com

(via NYMag.com)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.