Rare pieces of Beatles memorabilia set to be sold as NFTs

Rare pieces of Beatles memorabilia are set to be sold as digital collectibles.

The collection will be launched as NFTs by John Lennon’s son, Julian. He will auction six items.

Prices for the bidding of the “Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection” start in a range from $US4,000 ($AU5,600)-$US30,000 ($AU42,004).

Rare Beatles memorabilia featuring a handwritten note by Paul McCartney and a black cape worn by John Lennon are set to be sold as digital collectibles.

The collection will be launched as NFTs by Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, who also made the announcement on Twitter. Some proceeds will be donated to The White Feather Foundation, an environmental conservation group.

A total of six exclusive NFTs will be sold as audio-visual collectibles with Julian Lennon’s narration alongside images of the items. Lennon will keep the physical objects.

Prices for the bidding of the “Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection” start from $US4,000 ($AU5,600) for the guitar copy gifted by John Lennon to his son, to $US30,000 ($AU42,004) for the “Hey Jude” note McCartney wrote for Julian to comfort him during the divorce of his parents.

The online auction will be held on February 7, though bidding and registration started on January 24.

Part of the proceeds will go to The White Feather Foundation, which will use the funds to purchase carbon removal via Nori, a blockchain-backed carbon removal marketplace.

“Through this NFT collection, I’m able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way,” Julian said in a statement. “I feel incredibly lucky to live in a day and age where innovation allows me to share such personal pieces of my Lennon family history.”

NFTs — digital representations of artwork, sports cards, or other collectibles tied to a blockchain — have surged in popularity as investors from Wall Street and Hollywood get onboard.

The collection will be available on YellowHeart, an NFT marketplace, in partnership with Julian’s Auctions, an auction house.

Auctions of items owned by the band have broken records in the past, with John Lennon’s acoustic guitar selling for $US2.4 ($AU3) million.