John Leguizamo: 'I won't watch SNL anymore' because of Trump

Screenshot/Yahoo News Actor and comedian John Leguizamo talks to Yahoo News reporter Bianna Golodryga about Donald Trump’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Actor and comedian John Leguizamo has added his voice to the growing number of activists decrying Donald Trump’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“You’re celebrating someone who has said some horrible things,” Leguizamo told Yahoo News anchor Bianna Golodryga in a video published Tuesday.

Trump, who has remained near the top of national polls during the Republican primary, opened his presidential campaign in June with a speech that denigrated Mexican immigrants.

He infamously described some Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug dealers.

Trump has previously dismissed criticism over his lack of political correctness on these and other matters. To that, Leguizamo responds, “What he says doesn’t even fall into the category of PC. It’s hate-mongering.”

The comedian also pointed out that Trump’s criticism of Mexican immigrants has manifested into hate crimes against Latino people.

Here’s more from the Yahoo News interview:

“I’m all for freedom of speech, I believe in freedom of speech, but this is different.”

“If [Trump] had said those things about any other ethnic group, he would not be on SNL.”

“It’s so dangerous, people have been hurt because of his words and he says his followers are passionate, which just shows his lack of empathy.”

“You’re either catering to a small group of Tea Party voters, or you’re moron. I mean, how do you talk like that about people?”

Hispanic groups — like the nonpartisan National Hispanic Leadership Agenda — have slammed SNL and NBC for allowing Trump to host the show. Comedian Margaret Cho has done the same.

Yahoo News notes that Leguizamo is a longtime Democrat. During the interview, however, he applauded GOP presidential candidate Marco Rubio for his performance in the CNBC debate last month.

Leguizamo still expressed some scepticism about how far Rubio may go with Latino voters, saying simply, “He’s on the wrong side.”

