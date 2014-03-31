The 9 Craziest Quotes From T-Mobile's Over-The-Top CEO John Legere

T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere has a habit for speaking his mind, even if it comes off a bit crass and rude.
At press events and on Twitter, he liberally swears and bashes T-Mobile’s competitors. He once even made a joke about journalists hitting on his daughter.
But since he took over as CEO in late 2012, T-Mobile has seen an incredible turnaround. The company was bleeding subscribers and revenue growth was declining. Legere helped reverse both those trends by finally bringing the iPhone to customers and offering an array of enticing plans and sales to attract new subscribers.
Here’s a look back at some of the craziest quotes from Legere.
At the Consumer Electronics Show this year, Legere crashed rival carrier AT&T's party where rapper Macklemore was performing. It was an obvious stunt, but after being escorted out of the party by security, Legere played it off, telling Recode he 'just wanted to see Macklemore.'
In 2002, Legere became the CEO of telecommunications company Global Crossing. Global Crossing was once a very hot company, but had to file for bankruptcy after investing too much in infrastructure without having enough customers.
Legere was brought on to turn things around, but was widely criticised for getting a $US1.1 million salary plus a $US3.5 million signing bonus while thousands of Global Crossing employees were being laid off.
In a congressional hearing, congresswoman Stephanie Tubs Jones asked Legere how many employees' jobs could have been saved with Legere's compensation. Legere responded: 'As a rule, I don't do maths in public.'
'Here's my theory. 'Oh sh--' is really an abbreviation for 'Oh sh-- I'm tied to a f------ contract and I'm stuck with a toilet phone for two years.'
This was how Legere announced T-Mobile's 'Jump' plan that lets you upgrade your phone whenever you want.
'AT&T is a total source of amusement for me. They are the ones that take my bull----. Dumb move. They take the bait.'
To a degree, this is true. AT&T has perhaps had the biggest reactions to Legere's comments.
This quote comes right before Legere announced T-Mobile's offer to pay for customers' termination fee if they want to switch carriers.
This quote was in reference to AT&T's CEO Ralph de la Vega. Yes, Legere was poking fun at his competitor's physical appearance.
This was in response to a question about T-Mobile's profits. A few months before Legere said this, T-Mobile sponsored a Shakira concert. A few months after he said this, T-Mobile sponsored its own Macklemore concert.
Legere said this in reference to the competing carriers.
Legere was talking about the wireless industry. Most of his changes to T-Mobile have been designed to address common customer complaints like two-year contracts and expensive overseas data plans.
