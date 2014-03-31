The 9 Craziest Quotes From T-Mobile's Over-The-Top CEO John Legere

T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere has a habit for speaking his mind, even if it comes off a bit crass and rude.

At press events and on Twitter, he liberally swears and bashes T-Mobile’s competitors. He once even made a joke about journalists hitting on his daughter.

But since he took over as CEO in late 2012, T-Mobile has seen an incredible turnaround. The company was bleeding subscribers and revenue growth was declining. Legere helped reverse both those trends by finally bringing the iPhone to customers and offering an array of enticing plans and sales to attract new subscribers.

Here’s a look back at some of the craziest quotes from Legere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.