Donald Trump started a Twitter fight with T-Mobile's CEO

Donald Trump started a brief Twitter fight with T-Mobile CEO John Legere Saturday night.

At first, Trump complained about poor T-Mobile service in New York. What trump fails to realise is that you don’t choose what wireless carrier is available in your building. The signals are blasted all over the city for any subscriber to use.

Here’s the tweet:

.@JohnLegere T-Mobile service is terrible! Why can’t you do something to improve it for your customers. I don’t want it in my buildings.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2015

Legere responded by saying he wouldn’t stay in Trump’s hotel:

.@realDonaldTrump I will serve all customers in the USA openly but I will obviously leave your hotel right away based on this. #checkingout

— John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 12, 2015