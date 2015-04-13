Donald Trump started a Twitter fight with T-Mobile's CEO

Steve Kovach
Donald Trump started a brief Twitter fight with T-Mobile CEO John Legere Saturday night.

At first, Trump complained about poor T-Mobile service in New York. What trump fails to realise is that you don’t choose what wireless carrier is available in your building. The signals are blasted all over the city for any subscriber to use.

Here’s the tweet:

Legere responded by saying he wouldn’t stay in Trump’s hotel: