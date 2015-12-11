John Legend explains his fascination with space and new song made from star sounds

You might not suspect it, but both John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are space enthusiasts.

Though they didn’t study space-related subjects while in school, Legend told Business Insider that he and his wife are intrigued by those who study it for a living.

“When we meet people who are astronauts or deal in astronomy, it’s always really fascinating,” Legend said.

The couple’s obsession with space made them both excited for Legend to have a chance to record a song with sounds from distant stars.

The musician teamed up with Stella Artois for a collaboration with the help of Hungarian astrophysicist Zoltán Kolláth, who creates songs from the sounds stars emit.

Legend picked four of those star sounds to incorporate in his new holiday song, “Under the Stars.”

“We [Legend and Teigen] loved the idea of collaborating with the stars,” he said. “We never knew you could record star sounds and put it on a record, so to do that was exciting. You don’t know what ‘spacey’ is supposed to sound like, but then you hear it, and you’re like that’s what ‘spacey’ is supposed to sound like.”

Legend performed his song live for the first time last night at the opening of Stars by Stella Artois, an interactive light installation open now in Manhattan.

You can listen to the song below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Gigi Hadid is being blackmailed by hackers who say they have her iCloud photos



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.