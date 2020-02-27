John Legend says Jason Momoa should be the next Sexiest Man Alive because people on Twitter said the 'Aquaman' star should have gotten it instead

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair In 2018, John Legend became the first black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony in his lifetime.

In a recent interview with Insider, John Legend discussed his new single, his forthcoming album, and who he wants to succeed him as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“I’ll just go to my Twitter and look at all the people that people said should have beat me,” he joked. “I got a lot of Jason Momoa, so maybe he should be next.”

Legend also opened up about working with the newest coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Nick Jonas – and why, as one-half of Twitter’s favourite couple, he hasn’t given Jonas any advice about married life.

“I don’t think he needs my advice,” he said. “He seems like a romantic kind of guy and he seems to respect Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] so much, and love her so much. I think he’ll be fine.”

John Legend may be a multi-platinum singer, the youngest EGOT winner in history, and one-half of Twitter’s favourite power couple – but he’s refreshingly humble when it comes to his reign as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

When Insider recently asked who he’d want as his successor, Legend joked that he has plenty of people to choose from.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jason Momoa stars in the Apple TV+ series ‘See.’

Legend is only the fourth man of colour to be chosen by the magazine and the third-ever musician, after Adam Levine in 2013 and Blake Shelton in 2017. Interestingly, all three musicians have starred as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The “All of Me” singer stars on season 18 of the hit show, which premiered on Monday. His team previously won with Maelyn Jarmon on season 16, which was his first season as a coach after he replaced Jennifer Hudson.

This time around, the newbie is Nick Jonas, whom Legend described as “such a good human being.”

“He’s very smart and well-prepared and just really kind,” Legend told us. “We all respect him so much, but we also want to beat him. I’m so competitive.”

Legend, whose relationship with Chrissy Teigen is beloved by all corners of the internet, revealed that he hasn’t thought to give newlywed Jonas any advice about married life.

Legend’s newest single, “Conversations in the Dark,” appears to be inspired by his and Teigen’s loving dynamic.

“The song is about those moments, those intimate moments,” he told us. “Just the little things of sitting at home watching a movie together or sleeping in – it’s those moments that really make up so much of your relationship and help define who you are as a couple.”

“It’s also about the promise to own each other’s hearts and to be careful with each other’s hearts, and take care of each other.”

Legend – who said to expect his “sexy, soulful” new album before his “Bigger Love” tour kicks off in August – said he always plays his new music for Teigen, as well as his friends and his manager, to get a sense of which songs will make the cut. (He said he wrote and recorded about 50 for his upcoming album, but the final tracklist will only include about 13 or 14.)

“Sometimes, something’s really good but it doesn’t feel like it fits with everything else and so you might leave it off [the album] because of that,” he explained. “The goal is put your best foot forward and give people an experience that they will love, from track to track, not wanting to skip anything.”

He also said he’d be open to collaborating with any of his fellow “Voice” coaches on new music. In fact, he may be cooking something up with Shelton very soon.

“Blake and I have just been talking about collaborating, because I did something with Kane Brown and he’s like, ‘How are you going to do a country song and not do it with me?'” he told us. “We’ll hopefully figure out a time to collaborate. I respect all of them as artists and I think they all have really good taste too, so I definitely will be bouncing ideas off of them.”

I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome! Here’s the song we got ???????? pic.twitter.com/s64yof2Rrb — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) January 11, 2020

Legend, who’s involved in the “Turn Up the Flavour” partnership, said seeing the show live would be “a powerful experience and a fun experience” for any fan.

