John Legend made Chrissy Teigen his signature 'nightstand sandwich' right by her hospital bed

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend made Chrissy Teigen his signature sandwich by her hospital bed on Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen is currently in the hospital due to excessive bleeding during her pregnancy.

So John Legend helped his wife feel more at home by making her his signature sandwich.

Legend put butter, mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard on the bread, as well as potato chips.

He also revealed that he never lets the cheese touch the bread in the sandwich.

Chrissy Teigen is currently in the hospital, so her husband John Legend tried to make her feel more at home with one of his classic “nightstand sammies.”

Legend demonstrated how to make his favourite sandwich right by Teigen’s hospital bed, which she posted to Instagram for her 31.3 million followers on Sunday night.

“John is doing a bedside sandwich tutorial for my new nightstand,” the pregnant cookbook author said from off-screen as Legend began making her sandwich.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Legend laid out all his ingredients for the sandwich.

Legend brought bread that he had already buttered at the couple’s home, which Teigen said was essential when it came to her sandwiches.

“Why is the butter so important to me?” she asked her husband.

“I don’t really know,” he responded, getting a laugh from Teigen. “I didn’t grow up having butter on my sandwiches. But, ever since I started doing them for you, I feel like that’s the only way to do it.”

Teigen told her fans that “there’s something about butter and ham together that is just so delicious.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Then Legend added mayonnaise to the slices.

“It’s like this salty binding thing to the bread that â€” it’s always salted butter too â€” something about butter and ham,” she added. “I butter turkey sandwiches, but it doesn’t stand out as much.”

Legend first added mayonnaise on top of the pre-buttered slices, then topped them with Dijon mustard and a layer of Lay’s classic potato chips.

“Lay’s are perfect cause they lay perfectly,” he said.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Legend carefully added a layer of potato chips to the sandwich.

Legend then threw on the ham, noting that he had heated the meat up first because “technically mommies aren’t supposed to have cold cuts.”

“Which is so weird because I’m obsessed with cold cuts more than anything when I’m pregnant,” Teigen added. “But if you microwave them you can kill whatever listeria. You don’t have to microwave the crap out of them, just a little bit. But it’s a way to get around the system.”

According to the CDC, pregnant women are “about 20 times more likely than other healthy adults to get listeriosis,” a foodborne bacterial illness that can be life-threatening or fatal for babies in the womb. The CDC recommends that pregnant women avoid cold cuts and other deli meats “unless they are heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Legend then added some American cheese to Teigen’s sandwich, revealing that he had a special rule.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Legend also added two slices of ham and American cheese.

“One of my sandwich-making rules with cold cuts is the cheese should not touch the bread,” he said. “So I like to put it in-between things, I don’t know why.”

Teigen laughed as Legend carefully layered two slices of cheese between two slices of ham.

“I didn’t know this was a thing for you,” she told her husband, revealing to her followers that she’s usually “already upstairs when John makes his nightstand sammies.”

Legend retrieved some lettuce from a plastic bag, adding one piece on top. He then threw on the second slice of bread and passed the completed sandwich to Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Legend proudly showed off his sandwich to Teigen.

Teigen later posted an adorable clip of Legend fast asleep in the chair beside her hospital bed.

“We’re gonna go to bed,” she told her fans. “But thank you all, we love you.”

Earlier on Sunday, Teigen revealed that she was in the hospital due to excessive bleeding about halfway through her pregnancy.

Teigen, who is expecting her third child with Legend, told her Instagram followers that her son-to-be is healthy but that she’s been on “super serious bed rest” for the last few weeks due to consistent bleeding caused by her weak placenta.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Teigen is currently in the hospital due to excessive bleeding during her pregnancy.

“It was at the point today where it was just, like, never stopping bleeding,” Teigen said in one of her Instagram stories. “And that’s, obviously, very bad,”

But Teigen said her baby was growing stronger every day and told her followers not to worry.

“Basically, he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the sh–iest house,” she said.

