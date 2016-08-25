John Kraskinski was almost Captain America but he was intimidated by Thor's hot bod

YouTube/@Team Coco/Marvel Jim from ‘The Office’ was almost Captain America.

We could have had a very different Captain America had Thor not intervened.

Actor John Krasinski dropped by “Conan” on Tuesday night and explained how he once came very close to playing the patriotic Marvel superhero.

“The Hollars” star explained that the studio went so far as to ask him to do a screen test as Captain America in the hero’s classic costume. Krasinski said he was game, and as he put on the costume, he was feeling pretty good about himself.

Until Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor, walked by.

“I went, ‘I’m good. This is stupid,'” Krasinski said upon seeing how heroic Hemsworth looked in comparison to him. “‘That’s ok, I’m not Captain America.'”

Conan/TBS John Krasinski is ok with the fact that he isn’t Captain America.

Of course, there’s probably more to the story. Thor’s abs weren’t the only reason why Marvel eventually opted to cast Chris Evans instead of Krasinski.

But it’s still fun to imagine the God of Thunder wiping the self-satisfied smirk from Jim Halpert’s face.

