Here's how 'The Office' star John Krasinski got in shape to play a Navy SEAL

John Krasinski is best-known for playing the goofy Jim Halpert for nine seasons on NBC’s “The Office.” Now, he’s making a huge career leap by starring in Michael Bay’s highly anticipated “13 Hours.”

In “13 Hours,” Krasinski plays a Navy SEAL who must defend an American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

This is Krasinski’s first role in an action movie, and in order to look the part he had to go through a vigorous workout routine. Krasinski worked with Jason Walsh, a personal trainer who has also worked with Ben Affleck, Jessica Biel, and Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt, whom he trained prior to “Edge of Tomorrow.”

Krasinski’s training regimen was brutal.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Krasinski said that he was doing two-a-day workouts, five times a week. One particularly painful workout involved him dragging sleds around — a kind of workout that NFL players typically do.

Today, Krasinski is in the best shape of his life.

“My body fat was, I believe, 25%,” Krasinski told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “And then by the time I did the movie my body fat was 9%.”

You can see the transformed Jim Halpert in “13 Hours” on January 15th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.