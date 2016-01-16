Here's how John Krasinski from 'The Office' got ripped in 4 months for his first action movie

John Krasinski is known best for his comedic work, like loveable Jim Halpert on “The Office.”

But starting Friday, we’ll see him in a new way as he stars in his first action movie, Michael Bay’s “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”

Krasinski told Men’s Health he only had four months to train in preparation for the role of a Navy SEAL who defended the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi. After all, he had to look the part.

“I gotta be honest: It was brutal at times,” Krasinski said. “We did tons of metabolic work, dragging sleds and all this stuff I’ve seen NFL players do.”

“My body fat was, I believe, 25%,” Krasinski told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show. “And then by the time I did the movie my body fat was 9%.”

Krasinski doesn’t go out of his way to show off his new body in the movie, outside of one shirtless shot toward the end. But it was important to authentically playing one of the six members of a security team who helped protect Americans in the 2012 terrorist attack in Libya that resulted in the death of Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

Here are some highlights from Krasinski’s experience getting fit for the movie, via Men’s Health, including his favourite workout to do:

Favourite workout song: “What More Can I Say,” Jay Z.

Favourite exercise: “Bench press. There’s that number you can keep pushing. It’s almost a game instead of a workout.”

Least favourite workout: “Bulgarian split squat.”

