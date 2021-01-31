John Krasinski kisses Pete Davidson and gets bombarded with 'Office' questions in his 'SNL' monologue

Claudia Willen
NBC/YouTubeJohn Krasinski kissed Pete Davidson during his ‘SNL’ monologue.


  • “SNL” cast members chimed into John Krasinski’s monologue to ask questions about “The Office.”
  • They ordered him to “kiss Pam,” his love interest on the show, which ended in 2013.
  • Krasinski told the audience that Pam isn’t “real” and decided to kiss Pete Davidson instead.
