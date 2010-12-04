Hedge Fund Hero John Kinnucan Gets Subpoenaed By The FBI

Photo: CNBC

John Kinnucan got a subpoena from the FBI just moments ago.He’s taking the news well, saying, “I’m not scared.”



“It’ll give me a chance to show my innocence.”

He received the subpoena just now from the FBI. It’s for all his records going back two years.

A little background on Kinnucan:

He’s being called Wall Streets hero for calling the FBI’s bluff when he refused to wear a wire and sent an email to everyone on the FBI’s “list” to warn them about what the FBI was up to – a wide-spread hedge fund insider trading investigation that’s being called a “witch hunt.”

Since then, he’s been the only man willing to talk about what’s going on, which is pretty brave considering his involvement in the scandal has already ruined his business, Broadband Research.

He doesn’t think the FBI really has much on anyone, and he seems to know they don’t have anything on him.

UPDATE: According to CNBC, which just picked up on the news, Kinnucan’s family can’t afford a lawyer without leaving his family “destitute.” So he’ll defend himself in court, “if it comes to that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.