John Kinnucan Gets Bail In Insider Trading Case But He Can't Drink Alcohol, Use A Computer Or His mobile phone

Photo: CNBC video
Stock research analyst John Kinnucan, who was arrested on insider trading allegations by Federal authorities earlier this week, was granted bail by a federal judge, the New York Times reported.Kinnucan, the founder expert network Broadband Research, gained prominence for telling hedge fund clients in an email in 2010 that he refused to wear a wire requested by the FBI, the report said.
He’s also known for leaving taunting, expletive-filled voicemail messages for government officials over the last few months.
Yesterday Judge Deborah Batts of the Federal District Court of Manhattan ordered Kinnucan be released from prison on $5 million bail because his messages, although she acknowledged them as vile and filthy, did not prove he posed a direct threat, the report said.
The thing is Kinnucan had to assure her that wouldn’t drink any alcohol. He had been drinking up to three bottles of wine a day during the time in which he was leaving the harassing voicemail messages, according to OregonLive.
He also had to agree that he wouldn’t use a computer or a phone to communicate with anyone other than his attorney.
