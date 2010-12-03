John Kinnucan Also Warned Ameriprise Financial, Friess Associates and Sonar Capital Management -- And More

Courtney Comstock
Kinnucan

Photo: CNBC

Soon after the FBI asked John Kinnucan to wear a wire and ensnare an unsuspecting client of his in a widening insider trading investigation, Kinnucan sent an email out to around 20 of his clients warning him about the coming raid.Now, he’s a hero. He may have “called the Fed’s bluff,” and at the least, he warned everyone that a storm was brewing.

Who did he warn? 

Reuters has the most complete list. Here are the firms Reuters says employee the people who were sent the email:

  • Ameriprise Financial
  • Friess Associates
  • Sonar Capital Management
  • MFS Investment Management
  • Coatue Management
  • Citadel
  • SAC Capital Advisors
  • Maverick Capital

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.