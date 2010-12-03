John Kinnucan Also Warned Ameriprise Financial, Friess Associates and Sonar Capital Management -- And More

Photo: CNBC
Soon after the FBI asked John Kinnucan to wear a wire and ensnare an unsuspecting client of his in a widening insider trading investigation, Kinnucan sent an email out to around 20 of his clients warning him about the coming raid.Now, he’s a hero. He may have “called the Fed’s bluff,” and at the least, he warned everyone that a storm was brewing.
Who did he warn?
Reuters has the most complete list. Here are the firms Reuters says employee the people who were sent the email:
- Ameriprise Financial
- Friess Associates
- Sonar Capital Management
- MFS Investment Management
- Coatue Management
- Citadel
- SAC Capital Advisors
- Maverick Capital
