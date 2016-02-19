John Key is sleeping over at the Turnbulls' place tonight

Malcolm Turnbull and John Key in Auckland last year. Photo: Getty Images.

Crash at mine, bro.

Malcolm Turnbull has reportedly extended an extraordinary invitation to have visiting NZ prime minister John Key sleep over at his Sydney mansion tonight.

Turnbull is known in power circles for the excellent dinner parties he throws at his Point Piper mansion, where he has elected to live while in office rather than moving into the prime minister’s official Sydney residence at Kirribilli.

The prime ministers will be joined by their wives for dinner on the deck. Dennis Shanahan reports in The Australian:

The Prime Minister has gone all out to welcome his old friend and political and business soulmate, inviting his trans-Tasman counterpart over to his Point Piper mansion for a private dinner followed by a “sleepover” at his grand home on the Sydney Harbour foreshore. Mr Turnbull… has a special attachment to the view from the balcony and the first couples will dine there, “weather permitting”. Then, in what appears to be an unprecedented step for an Australian leader, Mr Turnbull is having a foreign leader spend the night at his private residence.

And being a good guest, Key is bringing the grog: “a bottle each of Kiwi red and white (most likely pinot noir and sauvignon blanc)”.

