See John Kerry's priceless reaction when Boris Johnson was asked about his history of lying

Caroline Simon

US Secretary of State John Kerry held a press conference Tuesday with newly appointed UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson. 

Johnson, a former journalist who led the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union, has a record of false or exaggerated political claims, not to mention a colourful history of insulting leaders from other countries. 

When Johnson was asked by a reporter about his tendency to flaunt the truth, Kerry’s face said it all.

Johnson responded that people are “more than welcome” to dissect his wealth of controversial writing, but that he wants to focus on today’s problems.  

