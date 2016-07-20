See John Kerry's priceless reaction when Boris Johnson was asked about his history of lying

US Secretary of State John Kerry held a press conference Tuesday with newly appointed UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Johnson, a former journalist who led the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union, has a record of false or exaggerated political claims, not to mention a colourful history of insulting leaders from other countries.

When Johnson was asked by a reporter about his tendency to flaunt the truth, Kerry’s face said it all.

OMG. The look on Kerry’s face when a reporter asks Johnson about his history of exaggerations and “outright lies” pic.twitter.com/v5Fm6FNmsk

— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 19, 2016

Johnson responded that people are “more than welcome” to dissect his wealth of controversial writing, but that he wants to focus on today’s problems.

