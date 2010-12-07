John Kerry: WikiLeaks Is No Pentagon Papers, It's Simply Voyeurism

Senator John Kerry struck a slightly calmer note on the WikiLeaks dump than many of his Sunday morning counterparts.



That’s not to say he’s happy about it, or supports the level of transparency it has provided. Not by a long shot. He did however nail what appears (for the most part) to be at the core of this latest dump: Voyeurism.

I was very much involved back in the days when the Pentagon Papers came out. This has no relationship to something like that. This is voyeurism. This is sort of a anarchical kind of act by someone who wants attention that is not revealing some truth about a government lying or a policy that’s been misled. This is just letting people in on the inside of something where it has great ability to undo our ability to protect the interests of our country.

WikiLeaks TMZ may not be all that far off the mark. Video below.

