John Kerry Warns Against Revenge Killings After Deaths Of Israeli And Palestinian Teens

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry weighed in Wednesday on the recent “despicable” murder of a Palestinian teen that is viewed as a possible revenge killing after three Israeli teens were abducted and killed in June.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the despicable and senseless abduction and murder,” Kerry said in a statement. “It is sickening to think of an innocent 17-year-old boy snatched off the streets and his life stolen from him and his family. There are no words to convey adequately our condolences to the Palestinian people.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jerusalem police chief Yosi Parienti said the murder investigation is ongoing and “all motives were being explored.”

However, Kerry is clearly concerned the ongoing tensions could worsen and lead to more deaths in the volatile region.

“Those who undertake acts of vengeance only destabilize an already explosive and emotional situation,” his statement continued. “The world has too often learned the hard way that violence only leads to more violence and at this tense and dangerous moment, all parties must do everything in their power to protect the innocent and act with reasonableness and restraint, not recrimination and retribution.”

