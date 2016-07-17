John Kerry: Recent spate of terror attacks prove ISIS is 'on the run'

Secretary of State John Kerry said Sunday morning that a spate of recent ISIS-inspired terror attacks proved the organisation was “on the run.”

Kerry made the comments during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“They are on the run,” he said. “And I believe what we are seeing are the desperate actions of an entity that sees the noose closing around them.”

“Well, with all due respect sir, I’m not sure it looks that way to the public,” host Jake Tapper replied.

Tapper listed off a series of recent attacks that have rocked the world in the past several weeks, including the horrific shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando and the attack in the French city of Nice.

“This is just the last five weeks,” the CNN host said. “I don’t think ISIS is on the run.”

Kerry replied by saying it “depends on where you mean ISIS,” arguing the terror group’s involvement in Orlando and Nice wasn’t entirely clear.

“If people are inspired, they are inspired. But, ISIL, which is based in Iraq and Syria is under huge pressure,” he said.

