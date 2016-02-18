John Kerry met with Hollywood studio heads to 'brainstorm' how to fight ISIS propaganda

In news that brings back memories of when Washington and Hollywood combined forces to discuss how movies and TV should address the War on Terror following 9/11, it turns out Secretary of State John Kerry met with the heads of the major movie studios on Tuesday to brainstorm how to counter the ISIS narrative.

And unlike the very secretive meetings post-9/11, Kerry wasn’t shy about showing what he was up to, as he tweeted this picture with those involved:

Great convo w studio execs in LA. Good to hear their perspectives & ideas of how to counter #Daesh narrative. pic.twitter.com/AGhesmg1zK

— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) February 17, 2016

“Daesh” is a transliteration of an Arabic acronym that refers to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

According to Variety, the meeting took place at Universal Studios and lasted 90 minutes.

The major-player participants were: Jeff Shell, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group; MPAA Chairman Chris Dodd; Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara; DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg; 20th Century Fox Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos; 20th Century Fox Co-Chair Stacey Snider; Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Motion Picture Production; Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley; Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group; Universal Pictures President Jimmy Horowitz; Amblin Partners CEO Michael Wright; and NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer.

“It was a give and take of ideas from all sides, more brainstorming without any defining principles established at the end,” an insider told Deadline.

Another insider told Variety that ideas were also given on ways to market movies and TV shows across cultures in ways that can counter how ISIS is spreading its network through social-media channels and with video propaganda.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.