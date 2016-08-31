KERRY: The media 'would do us all a service' if they didn't cover terrorism 'quite as much'

Secretary of State John Kerry told an audience in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday that it might be better if the media covered terrorism with less frequency.

Kerry was speaking on relations between the two countries on Monday when he reached the subject of terrorism. Dhaka suffered its worst terror attack in history on July 1, when five militants took hostages at a bakery, killing roughly 30 and injuring 50. The Islamic State terror group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Remember this: No country is immune from terrorism,” Kerry said, according to a State Department transcript. “It’s easy to terrorize. Government and law enforcement have to be correct 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. But if you decide one day you’re going to be a terrorist and you’re willing to kill yourself, you can go out and kill some people. You can make some noise.”

“Perhaps the media would do us all a service if they didn’t cover it quite as much,” he continued. “People wouldn’t know what’s going on.”

The audience then reportedly applauded the comment.

“The fact is we have to stand together, and the United States is standing with Bangladesh in this fight,” he said.

