John Kavanagh says that's the 'best version' of Conor McGregor 'so far,' and the fighter will be back in the gym on Monday

Conor McGregor just destroyed Donald Cerrone and the Irishman’s head trainer John Kavanagh called the performance the “best version” of the fighter “so far.”

McGregor busted Cerrone’s nose by shoulder barging his face, stunned him with a leg kick, then finished him with strikes.

McGregor said after the win that he’d party in Las Vegas and even turned up to his post-fight press conference with a bottle of whiskey.

The celebrations won’t last long, though, as Kavanagh told Business Insider he expects McGregor back in the gym on Monday.

LAS VEGAS – John Kavanagh has said the “best version” of Conor McGregor “so far” was on display on Saturday, January 18, when the Irish welterweight slayed Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor had not fought for 15 months, since a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He had not won since 2016, when he dominated Eddie Alvarez to add the UFC lightweight championship to his UFC featherweight title.

There was no rust shown on Saturday, in fact, he had added another weapon to his armory having shoulder barged Cerrone’s face so devastatingly in the opening round, the “Cowboy” ended up with a busted nose.

McGregor then dazed him with a leg kick, beat him to the canvas, and won with ease.

After the bout, Kavanagh tweeted: “Best version. So far.”

Best version. So far. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 19, 2020

That Kavanagh finished his tweet with the words “so far” indicates he believes the best may yet come.

McGregor has been linked with fights against Jorge Masvidal at welterweight, Khabib Nurmagomedov at lightweight, and Manny Pacquiao in boxing.

McGregor may have said he was going to party in Las Vegas after winning so easily, and turned up at his post-fight press conference with his own branded whiskey, Proper no. Twelve, which he slugged from a red cup, but it is unlikely the celebrations will last long.

Kavanagh told Business Insider earlier in the week that he expects McGregor back in the gym on Monday. “He’s back in the gym Monday and we’ll start again.”

