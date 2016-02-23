Questioner confronts John Kasich for referring to 'women who left their kitchens' to support him

A questioner confronted Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Monday over the way the presidential candidate described his past female supporters

At a campaign event, Kasich described his first electoral win decades ago, noting many of his supporters were women who “left their kitchens” to support his state senate bid.

“I didn’t have anybody for me. We just got an army of people — and many women who left their kitchens to go door to door to put up door signs for me, all the way back when things were different,” Kasich recalled.

“Now, you call and everybody’s out working,” he added. “But at that time, early days, it was an army of the women that really helped me get elected to the state senate.”

At least one attendee, who said she was a nursing student, did not seem pleased.

“First off, I want to say about your comment earlier about the women coming out of the kitchen to support you — I’ll come to support you, but I won’t be coming out the kitchen,” she said as the audience applauded.

“I gotcha, I gotcha,” Kasich said.

The attendee then questioned Kasich’s recent decision to sign a bill in Ohio cutting state funding to organisations that perform abortions, effectively defunding Planned Parenthood. When the questioner pointed out that Planned Parenthood provided healthcare services for women and people seeking STD treatments, Kasich quickly dismissed the criticism.

“Unfortunately for however those who support it feel, I think it’s discredited itself,” Kasich said of Planned Parenthood. “But I want to make one thing clear to you: Are you kidding me? We have robust women’s health funding in Ohio.”

Watch the full exchange below, starting at 56:40:

