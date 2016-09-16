John Kasich says it's 'very unlikely' that he'll vote for Trump: 'Too much water under the bridge'

CNN Ohio Gov. John Kasich during an interview with CNN.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a popular Republican, said on Friday that it was unlikely he would cast his ballot in November for Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

“Is it still possible that you could support Donald Trump?” CNN correspondent Dana Bash asked in an interview.

“It’s very unlikely,” Kasich replied. “Too much water under the bridge.”

Kasich ruled out voting for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and said that he hasn’t even considered Libertarian party candidate Gary Johnson.

“I haven’t even gone there yet,” Kasich said of possibly supporting the former New Mexico governor.

Trump and his allies have expressed frustration that Kasich has refused to endorse the real-estate mogul.

At the Republican National Convention in July, Trump’s staff placed Ohio’s delegates toward the back of the room, an intentional slight intended as a message to the former governor for withholding support.

On the campaign trail, Trump mocked Kasich, pointing out that Kasich was barely picking up delegates, and even criticising his eating habits.

