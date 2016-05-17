'I'm not gonna do that': John Kasich shoots down rumours of third-party run

John Kasich shot down rumours of a third-party presidential bid in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

The prospects of a third-party bid for Kasich, the Ohio governor, came to light after a Washington Post story reported that GOP operatives unhappy with the presumptive nomination of Donald Trump were looking for a candidate to run as an independent.

The Post reported that 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney made an effort to court Kasich for the bid in recent days.

“I’m not gonna do that,” Kasich said. “I gave it my best where I am. I just think running third party doesn’t feel right. I think it’s not constructive.”

He acknowledged a phone call with “somebody” who wanted him to run as an independent candidate. Kasich dropped out of the race earlier this month after Trump picked up a massive win in the Indiana primary.

“A third party candidacy would be viewed as kind of a silly thing,” Kasich said. “And I don’t think it’s appropriate. I just don’t think it would be the right thing to do.”

Watch Kasich’s comments below:

#Breaking: John Kasich says he will not mount a third-party bid for the White House https://t.co/LhUiiWBEaE https://t.co/jAIHVHupRi

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 16, 2016

