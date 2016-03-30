'Culture of the Trump campaign': Donald Trump rivals criticise him after campaign manager is charged

AP Images/Charlie Neibergall Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, center, looks on as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, in Dubuque, Iowa.

The campaigns of GOP presidential candidates John Kasich and Ted Cruz ripped into Republican frontrunner Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, after he was charged Tuesday with misdemeanour battery on Tuesday.

“Campaigns reflect the values of the candidate,” Kasich’s chief strategist, John Weaver, tweeted.

“I know ours does. If this bully worked for John Kasich, he would have been fired long ago,” he added.

Alice Stewart, Cruz’s communications director, said the incident that led to the charges — when Lewandowski allegedly grabbed former Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields as she was attempting to speak with Trump in mid-March and shoved her aside — are “what we’ve come to expect from the Trump team.”

“Unfortunately, this abusive behaviour seems to be part of the culture of the Trump campaign,” Stewart said in a statement. “Personal attacks, verbal attacks, and now physical attacks have no place in politics or anywhere else in our society.”

Lewandowski turned himself in to Jupiter police and is reportedly due in court on May 4. Trump’s campaign also released a statement saying that Lewandowski is “absolutely innocent” of the charge.

Trump, who made a point of having Lewandowski stand directly to his left at a recent primary victory speech following the incident, tweeted in his campaign manager’s defence shortly after the news broke.

Wow, Corey Lewandowski, my campaign manager and a very decent man, was just charged with assaulting a reporter. Look at tapes-nothing there!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2016

Police released a previously unseen video of the incident on Tuesday as well.

