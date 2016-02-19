John Kasich brought to tears in a touching moment with a supporter

Screenshot/CSPAN John Kasich embracing a supporter

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich was brought to tears during a rally in Clemson, South Carolina, on Thursday after a supporter revealed his emotional story and his admiration for the candidate.

Kasich, Ohio’s governor, called on the man, a college student who drove up from Georgia to see the candidate, to ask a final question at his event.

“I want to let everyone here know why I’m supporting you and why that support is unwavering,” the supporter began.

He told Kasich a story of how a man close to him — who was “like my second dad” — committed suicide, which was followed up by his parents’ divorce and his father losing his job.

“I was in a really dark place for a long time,” he said. “I was pretty depressed. But, I found hope and I found it in the lord and in my friends. And now I’ve found it in my presidential candidate who I support.”

He continued: “And I’d really appreciate one of those hugs you’ve been talking about.”

Kasich then embraced the man and spoke into his ear as both men teared up.

“There are not enough people who are helping those who have no one celebrate their victories,” Kasich said. “We don’t have enough people who sit down and cry with that young man.”

.@JohnKasich: “We don’t have enough people that sit down and cry with that young man.” #SCPrimaryhttps://t.co/4YsAkfXUj6

— CSPAN (@cspan) February 18, 2016

