John Kasich prompts firestorm after telling female student not to 'go to parties where there's a lot of alcohol'

Republican presidential hopeful John Kasich told a female college student Friday that she should avoid parties “where there’s a lot of alcohol,” prompting a wave of criticism from Democratic officials.

Kasich’s comments came as part of an answer to a question about his policies related to on-campus sexual assault.

A first-year student at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, asked the Ohio governor during a Watertown, New York, town-hall event how he’d help her “feel safer and more secure regarding sexual violence, harassment, and rape” should he be elected president.

Kasich first answered by discussing his record on the issue in Ohio. He said he worked to make rape testing kits and confidential reporting more accessible. And he argued the policy changes helped provide a better opportunity to “pursue justice after you have had some time to reflect on it all.”

Kasich said he would extend those statewide initiatives nationwide so to ensure that students don’t feel vulnerable.

“I have two 16-year-old daughters, and I don’t even like to think about it,” he said.

The student said the epidemic of college sexual assault is “sad, but it’s something that I have to worry about.

Kasich responded with what he called a “bit of advice.”

“Don’t go to parties where there’s a lot of alcohol. OK? Don’t do that,” he said, as some in the audience applauded.

The Democratic National Committee pounced on the comments, criticising the governor in a statement that suggested he was “blaming victims of sexual and domestic violence.”

“It is no wonder women are turning away from the Republican field in huge numbers,” DNC spokeswoman Christina Freundlich said in the statement. “Our country deserves a president who will stand with them, not put the blame on them.”

Democratic Party officials from Kasich’s home state delivered a blistering critique, as well, labelling his comments “outrageous.”

“Let me say this simply, so that the governor can understand — rape victims are not responsible for rape. It’s on all of us — men and women — to address campus sexual assault,” said Kirstin Alvanitakis, the Ohio Democratic Party’s communications director.

Kasich’s staff fired off a series of tweets in an apparent attempt to clarify the governor’s remarks and promote his policies toward campus sexual assault:

Only one person is at fault in a sexual assault, and that’s the assailant. 1/3

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2016

That’s why John Kasich has worked so hard to provide campuses with the tools they need to make sure victims have the necessary support. 2/3

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2016

Victims needs to know we’re doing everything we can to have their backs, and that’s happening in Ohio under John Kasich’s leadership. 3/3

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2016

OH Alliance to End Sexual Violence thanked Gov. Kasich for providing 1st-ever state funding for rape-crisis centres. https://t.co/pBPITTXf3e

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2016

John Kasich’s last budget targeted $2 million to help stop sexual assaults on campuses. https://t.co/AMR1nzcpdU

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2016

Here’s info on Gov. Kasich statewide initiative to help campuses w/ new strategies to fight against sexual violence. https://t.co/WhGKMPoChI

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2016

Watch the exchange below — about 6:08 from the end of the clip:

