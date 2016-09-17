John Kasich had a brutally honest response to Obama being asked about Trump's birther comments

Ohio Gov. John Kasich did not appear too pleased at questions about President Barack Obama’s birthplace at the White House on Friday.

Shortly before an Oval Office meeting with Obama and other national leaders to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a multi-national trade agreement, ABC’s Jon Karl asked Obama whether he’d like to respond to Donald Trump’s admission that Obama was born in the US.

After Karl asked his question, Kasich was captured on video shaking his head silently:

“I am shocked that a question like that would come up when we’ve got so many other things to do,” Obama said. “I’m not that shocked actually, it’s pretty typical.”

He added: “I’m pretty confident about where I was born….I hope that the presidential election reflects more serious issues than that.”

Asked about his response to Karl’s question later on Friday, Kasich emphasised to reporters that he would not weigh in on Trump’s former conspiratorial views.

“Bruce Springsteen has to be really happy because ‘Born in the USA’ is probably selling a lot more albums nowadays,” Kasich said. “I’m here to talk about TPP, not where someone was born.”

