The GOP debate's hometown candidate just gave a touching answer on gay marriage

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) earned applause from a hometown crowd during the first Republican presidential primary debate in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Kasich was asked by Fox News debate moderator Megyn Kelly how he would explain his opposition to gay marriage to a son or daughter who was theoretically gay or lesbian.

“Look, I’m an old-fashioned person here and I happen to believe in traditional marriage. But I’ve also said that the court has ruled … and I said we’ll accept it,” Kasich said of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to legalise same-sex marriage nationwide.

“And guess what? I just went to a wedding of a friend of mine who happens to be gay. Because somebody doesn’t think the way I do doesn’t mean that I can’t care about them or I can’t love them. So if one of my daughters happened to be that, of course I would love them and I would accept them. Because you know what? That’s what we’re taught when we have strong faith.”

Kasich went on to say he would love his daughters “no matter what they do.”

“Issues like that are planted to divide us. I think the simple fact of the matter is — and this is where I would agree with Jeb, and I’ve been saying it all along — we need to give everybody a chance, treat everybody with respect, and let them share in this great in this great American dream that we have, Megyn,” Kasich told Kelly.

“So, look, I’m going to love my daughters. I’m going to love them no matter what they do. Because you know what? God lives me unconditional love. I’m going to give it to my family, and my friends, and the people around me.”

The crowd in Cleveland gave Kasich a loud round of applause. The overwhelming cheering was a noticeable contrast from just four years ago during another GOP primary debate featuring Kelly, in which a crowd booed a gay soldier.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how the states voted in every presidential election since the Civil War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.